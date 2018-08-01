World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships coming to Taylor this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships are happening at Peace Island Park this weekend.

The championships will see residents along with certified professionals pan for the prized mineral in seven different classes. The gold panning classes are shown below:

Class A: Certified Professional

Class B: Non-professional

Class C: Adult/Juvenile

Media: Celebrities/Sponsors

Claim Staking: Adult/Juvenile

Metal Detecting: Adult/Juvenile

Juvenile Open: 14 and under

Entry to the contest costs $25 for class “A”, $15 for class “B” and $5 dollars or less for any event below class “C”. Residents looking to participate can sign up on the day of the competition at 11:00 a.m.

The competition starts at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with the juvenile open and finishes at noon on Sunday with the Class “A” championship. Once the competition concludes there will be an awards presentation with the top panner receiving a belt buckle and cash prize.

Also featured at championships will be the Gold Pan Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as a pancake breakfast at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

