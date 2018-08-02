Yet another severe thunderstorm watch issued for Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has once again been issued for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson regions today.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms occurred yesterday over the Peace, Cariboo, Yellowhead, Columbia, and Thompson regions.

Environment Canada data shows that over 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the province on Wednesday.

Meteorologists say that the ridge of high pressure that caused temperatures to soar earlier in the week has moved into the Prairies and been replaced by a sluggish upper-level trough.

The cooler, unstable air associated with the trough will continue to produce showers and thunderstorms over the Interior for the next two days.

Environment Canada says that storms could become severe again this afternoon over much of the B.C. Interior, including Northeast B.C.

