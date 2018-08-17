Zimmer honours local Summer Games medalists

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A trio of local athletes were in Fort St. John today to receive honours from Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer after they medaled at the BC Summer Games in Cowichan on Vancouver Island in late July.

Dawson Creek volleyball players Gabby Capella and Julia Evans both finished the two-week competition representing Zone 8 in the Girls Volleyball tournament, along with Fort St. John resident Laci Jackson.

The team ended up losing a match during the round-robin to the team they’d eventually face in the finals, the team from Vancouver and the South Coast. The Zone 8 girls managed to bounce back to beat the Coast team in the finals in three sets, winning the final set 15-7.

Fort St. John’s Owen Lang competed in eight swimming events, bringing home a silver medal with teammate Tytan Carson and two others from Prince George in the 4×50 metre freestyle relay.

Carson and Jackson, along with Alberta Summer Games mountain biking medalists Josh Telizyn and Nick Guliov were also honoured, though they weren’t able to be present at Zimmer’s office for the ceremony this afternoon.

Zimmer said he wanted to make sure the group was properly recognized by the local community for their athletic accomplishments.

The three teens were each given a certificate and a medallion, similar to the Challenge Coins received by Veterans and members of the Canadian Forces.