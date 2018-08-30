Zimmer releases statement on Liberals’ study examining possible ban on handguns and assault weapons

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer has issued a statement decrying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s letter to Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair to examine the potential of implementing a ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada.

Earlier this week, Trudeau’s mandate letter to Blair laying out the task of working with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale on policy, regulations or legislation on gun control, was released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trudeau brought up the issue of trying to reduce gun violence after 29-year-old Faisal Hussain killed two people and wounded 13 others in a mass shooting in the Greektown neighbourhood of Toronto on July 22nd.

In his statement, Zimmer said that, “This government has shown time and time again that it is hostile towards Canada’s lawful and law-abiding firearms owners.”

“The safety of Canadians should be the top priority of any government, however by focusing once again on our highly-vetted firearms owners, the Liberals are ignoring the fact that most firearms used to commit crimes are illegally sourced.”

“What this government is suggesting will do nothing to make our communities safer.

“It is clear that this government does not believe the rights of law-abiding firearms owners should be protected. As a firearms owner myself, I strongly oppose a blanket firearms ban on law-abiding firearms owners and I will continue to push for common sense solutions that focus on the criminal elements behind firearms-related violence including gang activity and cross-border weapons smuggling.”

