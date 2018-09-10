100 Women Who Care in Fort St. John hosting third bi-annual meeting at the Lido this Tuesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John branch of 100 Women Who Care will be hearing pitches from local charities on Tuesday, one of which will get a donation of $10,000.

The premise of the organization is simple: the 100+ women in attendance at meetings each donate $100, which is pooled and donated to a local charitable organization.

Karin Carlson helped start the 100 Women Who Care chapter in the Energetic City in 2017.

At the first meeting nearly one year ago, a group of 115 women donated $11,500 to the North Peace Ride for the Disabled.

In the Spring, the 101 ladies in attendance donated $10,100 to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

This time around, New Day in the Peace Ministries, the Fort St. John Literacy Society, and the Northern Dance Theatre Society were drawn randomly as the three charities that will be competing.

The 100 Women will be hosting their third meeting at the Lido on September 11th, at 6:00 p.m. with presentations beginning at 7:00.

