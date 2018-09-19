100th and 100th intersection to be closed Thursday for start of repaving project

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the City of Fort St. John say that the main downtown intersection of 100th Street and 100th Avenue will be closed on Thursday for the start of a long-awaited resurfacing project.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the intersection will be closed to traffic in all directions as crews start milling the road surface to prepare it for the laying down of new pavement.

The intersection has been closed on numerous occasions since May when a water main failure caused the intersection to be closed for emergency repairs.

Since then, the road saw one closure in mid-July and two others in late August, causing many residents to vent their frustrations about the state of the road surface.

Harvey said that after crews finish re-milling the surface of the intersection, a new layer of asphalt will be laid down to resurface the roads several days later.

