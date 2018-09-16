16-year-old girl crashes stolen SUV into yard and gets arrested in Grande Prairie  

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 16-year-old girl is facing at least one charge after allegedly crashing a stolen SUV into a yard over the weekend.

On Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m., Mounties in Grande Prairie responded to a report of an SUV driving erratically in the area of Landing Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle had crashed into a residential yard, and that the home’s residents had taken the vehicle’s keys away from the female driver before police arrived.

Police uncovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the week, and the driver was arrested without incident.

The 16-year-old, whose identity cannot be revealed under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime and will appear in court in Grande Prairie on September 24th.

