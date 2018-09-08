8th Annual Fire Truck Pull in Fort St. John back at the Pomeroy this Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern BC’s Fire Truck Pull in Fort St. John is happening this weekend.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, teams of up to ten contestants will be competing for a number of trophies while pulling a fire truck that weighs over 22,000 lbs., while also raising money for the United Way of Northern BC.

After several years in Centennial Park, the festivities will once again be back at the Pomeroy Sport Centre starting at 10:00 a.m. with registration and a pancake breakfast.

Trophies will be awarded to teams for: Fastest Time in both the Heavy and Not-So-Heavy weights, Best Spirited, Most Funds Raised.

In addition to the truck pull itself, the event will also be featuring a bouncy castle, other kids’activities & balloons, and a BBQ lunch to cap things off at 2:00.

Campaign Officer Phallon Stoutenburg said that currently there are 10 teams registered, and registrations are still being accepted at the United Way’s office on 100th St.

Last year’s Fire Truck Pull raised over $35,000.

Teams that did not register online can bring their registration fee of $250 payable by cash or cheque to the United Way of Northern BC with their signed team waiver form to registration by 10:30.

