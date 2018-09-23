Advertisement

Alaska Highway closed due to collision at the Kiskatinaw Bridge

Adam Reaburn
UPDATE as of 8:10 p.m. – Drivebc.ca says the Highway will remain closed until sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.  The next update on the status of the highway will not be released until 1:30 a.m.  A detour is available via the Braden Road or Highway 29.

UPDATE as of 6:45 p.m. – Drivebc.ca and the Ministry of Transportation is asking motorists to use the Braden Road or Highway 29 as a detour route.  They are asking motorists not to use the Old Alaska Highway.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John at the Kiskatinaw Bridge.

According to eyewitness reports, the collision happened on the north side of the bridge and collision has caused the highway to be closed.

STARS Air Ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

The Taylor Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP are also on the scene.  A detour around the scene is available using the Old Alaska Highway.

As we get more information about the collision, we will post updates here.

If you have any information about this collision, email us news@moosefm.ca

