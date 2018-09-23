Alaska Highway closed due to collision at the Kiskatinaw Bridge

Advertisement

UPDATE as of 8:10 p.m. – Drivebc.ca says the Highway will remain closed until sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The next update on the status of the highway will not be released until 1:30 a.m. A detour is available via the Braden Road or Highway 29.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both directions 35 km north of #DawsonCreek due to a vehicle incident. Detour available via Braden Road or #BCHwy29. Estimated time of opening is between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM, Sept 24. Next update at 1:30 AM. Full details: https://t.co/Hy6tdmE3yd #YDQ — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) September 24, 2018

UPDATE as of 6:45 p.m. – Drivebc.ca and the Ministry of Transportation is asking motorists to use the Braden Road or Highway 29 as a detour route. They are asking motorists not to use the Old Alaska Highway.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both directions 35 km north of #DawsonCreek due to a vehicle incident. Truck traffic must detour via Braden Road or #BCHwy29. Assessment in progress, next update at 8:00 PM. Full details: https://t.co/NJ4vdjdTjn — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John at the Kiskatinaw Bridge.

According to eyewitness reports, the collision happened on the north side of the bridge and collision has caused the highway to be closed.

STARS Air Ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Dawson Creek, BC area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) September 24, 2018

Advertisement

The Taylor Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP are also on the scene. A detour around the scene is available using the Old Alaska Highway.

As we get more information about the collision, we will post updates here.

If you have any information about this collision, email us news@moosefm.ca

Related Stories