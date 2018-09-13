All six current Fort St. John City Councillors are running for re-election

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All six of Fort St. John’s current Councillors are now running for re-election.

Councillor Trevor Bolin confirmed late Thursday that he has filed his nomination papers and will seek re-election. The other current Councillors, Byron Stewart, Gord Klassen, Larry Evans, Lilia Hansen and Bruce Christensen, filed their nomination papers last week.

Mayor Lori Ackerman is also running for another term, but at this point, no one has stepped forward to challenge her for the position. If there are no other nominations put forward for the position of Mayor before the 4 p.m. deadline on Friday, Mayor Ackerman will be acclaimed for the second term in a row.

Other candidates for Council include two-time unsuccessful candidate Becky Grimsrud will be making her third bid for a seat on City Council after she lost last year’s by-election to councillor Lilia Hansen.

Of the ten candidates looking to be elected to Council, three are involved in the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce.

Hansen, who is the Chamber’s executive director, has been joined by Treasurer Tony Zabinsky and, as of Thursday afternoon, Chuck Fowler.

Fowler serves as a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and is also involved in local grassroots organization FSJ for LNG.

Justin Jones, whose nomination papers list him as a sales representative with United Rentals, is the fourth non-incumbent candidate.

Advertisement

The nomination period ends at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14th.

Related Stories