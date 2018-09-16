AMBER ALERT – For six year-old from North Battleford

Advertisement

NORTH BATTLEFORD, S.K. – The North Battelford RCMP have issued an amber alert for Emma O’Keeffe, a 6-year-old female. She is Caucasian, 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 44 lbs. She has brown, jaw-length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, wearing a diaper.

The abduction is believed to have occurred outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Ave. North Battleford, Saskatchewan. A description of the suspect has not been confirmed by the RCMP at this time.

Emma suffers from epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal and unable to walk.



The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If you have information about this child, call 911 or 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237 or e-mail fdiv_amber_alert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

