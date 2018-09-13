Anti-bullying speaker to give presentation to SD #60 parents this evening

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An speaker who has been giving a series of anti-bullying presentations at schools around Fort St. John this week is going to be giving a presentation for an older audience this evening.

Scott Graham, who is a bestselling author and a winner of the Governor General of Canada Award, has hosted leadership and anti-bullying school assemblies at four schools in Fort St. John this week.

He visited Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School on Monday, Dr. Kearney on Tuesday, Robert Ogilvie Wednesday, and spoke at Bert Bowes earlier today.

Graham, who was also one of the speakers at the 2012 TEDx Conference in Burlington, has been teaching students the skills to stand up to bullies for 25 years, having spoken in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland, and as far away as Scotland.

Graham’s presentations allow children develop their leadership abilities and learn anti-bullying skills.

Graham will also be giving his presentation to the parents of students who attend Bert Bowes and Dr. Kearney Middle Schools on Thursday evening.

The presentation is taking place from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bert Bowes School.

