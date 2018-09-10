B.C. and Alberta Peace could see snow this week

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. and Alberta Peace could see snow on Tuesday. A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the County of Grande Prairie and Wembley that says that area could see up to 10 cm of wet snow.

A cool airmass will invade much of Alberta this week, bringing with it weather that is decidedly more like winter than summer. A cold front is forecast to drop southward out of the Northwest Territories on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will bring precipitation with it. In the higher terrain of west-central Alberta, particularly between Grande Prairie and Jasper, the precipitation will likely fall as snow on Wednesday.

Current indications are that somewhere between 5 and 10 cm of heavy, wet snow will fall, but some areas may receive more than 10 cm. The snow will move southward throughout the day and evening, perhaps going as far south as Banff by Thursday morning.

In the B.C. Peace, the forecast is calling for up to 5 cm of snow.

See the full weather statement below:

Areas to the south and east of this snowfall, like Whitecourt and Edmonton, will likely also see a few snowflakes on Wednesday or Wednesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

As the event draws nearer, snowfall forecasts will be refined and, if necessary, snowfall warnings will be issued.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

