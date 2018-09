Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Baldonnel School will be closed all day Thursday.

School District 60 announced the school will be closed due to a break in the main drain pipe for the facility. The School District said in a post on their website, “In order to effect repairs the pipe will need to be excavated and the school’s washrooms will be out of service until repairs are completed.”

Officials believe the school will be open again on Friday.

