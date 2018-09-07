BC Hydro advising public about controlled burns by Site C project crews this fall

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is advising members of the public that contractors employed on building the Site C dam could be conducting controlled burns this fall.

In an advisory today, Hydro said that clearing and debris management is underway at a number of Site C project areas.

Any felled trees of sufficient size, quality and volume to make them suitable for harvest and transport will be hauled to local mills.

Any remaining wood waste and non-merchantable trees may be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris or burned on site.

Contractors can only burn during weather periods known as venting windows, during which there are appropriate weather conditions for the disbursement of smoke, as established by the Ministry of Environment.

Burning is expected to start in early October and will take place over several months this fall and winter when appropriate venting windows are available.

Controlled burns are planned for:

Parts of the lower reservoir area on the north and south banks of the Peace River, directly west of the dam site, and in the Moberly River drainage area.

Sections of the 75-kilometre transmission line right-of-way between the Site C dam site and the Peace Canyon Dam.

Areas near the Portage Mountain and West Pine quarries.

BC Hydro said that its contractors will plan and monitor burning carefully, including the timing, size and location of the wood piles, and the smoke being emitted. The Crown Corporation added that contractors will be compliant with regulatory requirements and burning will be done in accordance with BC Hydro’s Smoke Management Plan.

