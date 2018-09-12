Beaverlodge Blades fold for upcoming NWJHL season

Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Northwest Junior Hockey League announced today that the Beaverlodge Blades will not be playing this hockey season.

In a statement on its website, the NWJHL’s executive stated that the Blades will not be icing a team for the 2018/19 hockey season.

“The NWJHL wishes to thank Richard and all those who gave it their all in trying to keep the team alive. Hope to see you in the future,” said the statement.

This is the second time in less than two years that the Blades have ceased operations.

In December 2016, the team folded just after the halfway mark of the season, losing their final game that year to the Fort St. John Huskies 21-2. The team showed up to that game with only ten players on the bench.

At its annual general meeting in 2017, the NWJHL announced that the league’s teams voted in favour of allowing the Beaverlodge Blades to return for the 2017-2018 season. CEO Ambrose Ralph said at the time that the team was given a one year probation in the league, as a management team that had previously run the team several years before was back at the helm.

Ralph said at the time that if the team was able to make it through the 2017/18 season in good standing, they would be invited back the following year.

There’s no word yet on how Beaverlodge’s departure will impact the Fort St. John Huskies’ season schedule, or what will happen to the Blades’ players.

