Bollywood Nite – International Fellowship

On October 14, 2018, the Rotary Club of Fort St John is hosting “Bollywood Nite” a program that will start with a vibrant showcase of Indian dance with authentic costumes and then conclude with the hit Bollywood movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” with English subtitles. There will be an afternoon show with doors opening at 1:30 pm and an evening show with doors opening at 6:00 pm.

Funds raised at this event will be used for 1: The purchase and installation of inclusive playground equipment at the new Margaret Ma Murray Community School. 2: Rotary International Youth Leadership programs: Youth Exchange, Rotary Youth Leadership Experience and Interact – our local youth service club that meets that at NPSS.

Purchase tickets online here at the Lido, or at Systems Sound Source.

FIRST UP-

A performance from Our Bollywood Dancers!!!

Dancing in beautiful authentic costumes…

Showcasing the vibrancy of International dance!!

AND THEN

For the FIRST TIME EVER shown in FSJ…

The Fort St John Rotary Club presents…..

The HIT Bollywood movie…..

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” (English subtitles)

YOU DONT WANT TO MISS OUT!!!

October 14……

The Lido Theatre…..TWO SHOWS!!!!!

Matinee Show:

Door open @ 1:30 Show starts at 2 pm

Evening show:

Doors open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 6:30 pm

Ticket price: $15 each

Food at the Matinee: Pizza 73

$10 per plate

Food at the evening show: Butter Chicken Co.

$10 per plate

