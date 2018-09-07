Canadian Women’s hockey team hosting National Camp in Dawson Creek next week

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Canadian National Women’s hockey team is going to be in Dawson Creek starting next Monday.

The team will be undergoing a lot of training both on and off the ice during the camp, preparing for the upcoming hockey season.

The camp is being hosted in Dawson Creek as per the five-year hosting agreement between the City of Dawson Creek, Spectra Venue Management – which runs Encana Events Centre, and Hockey Canada that was announced at the beginning of June.

The partnership is a new model and approach for Hockey Canada towards hosting events. This historic partnership will identify diversity in events with approximately one event being hosted at the Encana Events Centre every 18-24 months.

The Canadian Women’s National Camp at the Encana Events Centre is taking place September 10th-16th. As part of the camp, the team will be playing a number of exhibition games, including interquad scrimmages and matches against the Fort St. John Huskies and Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The Junior C’s will take to the ice vs. Canada Red next Friday night at 7:00 p.m., and against Canada White at noon on Saturday the 15th. The Huskies will battle Canada Red immediately afterward, at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for all games can be picked up via the Encana Events Centre’s website: https://www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com/events/detail/wnt-camp

