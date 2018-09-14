Candidates for School District #59 Board of Trustees

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – There will be an election for six of the seven seats on the Peace River South School District’s Board of Trustees.

Of the seven seats on the School Board in the South Peace, two represent Electoral Areas I, III, and IV, while Electoral Area II only gets one seat.

Roxanne Gulick was the lone candidate to submit nomination papers for Electoral Area II, which serves the Tumbler Ridge area.

The four candidates looking to be elected to the two seats in Electoral Area I are Becky Borton, Jessica Fairful, Crystal Hillton, and Andrea Smith.

The three candidates looking to be elected to the two seats in Electoral Area III are Jennifer Lalonde, Angelica Schurmann, and Tamara Ziemer.

The five candidates looking to be elected to the two seats in Electoral Area IV are Chad Anderson, Kim Erickson, Darcy Heartt, Travis Jones, and Nicole Soontiens.

The local government elections are taking place on October 20th.

