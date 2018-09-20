CDC hosting 11th annual golf tournament at Lakepoint this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Child Development Centre is hosting its 11th Annual Golf Tournament at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club this weekend.

The CDC’s executive director, Tana Millner, said that this year’s tournament is raising money for the Centre’s KidsConnect program, which supports children with autism spectrum disorder.

Millner said that the program is in need of resources and supplies since it is in fairly high demand.

According to Millner, one out of every 66 children in B.C. is diagnosed with autism.

This year’s best ball golf tournament is taking place on Saturday, September 22nd, with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Millner said that currently, there are spots left for two more teams of four, and any teams wishing to participate can do so by RSVPing with the CDC until noon Friday.

For more information or to register, contact Tana Millner https://www.cdcfsj.ca/contact.

Related Stories