Chamber Luncheon with B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

Join the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce and the ICBA to hear B.C. Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson’s views on the upcoming referendum on electoral reform. Mr. Wilkinson will discuss why a new voting system could mean the end of local representation, clear the path for fringe parties to make decisions in the BC Legislature, and why he believes the deck has been stacked by politicians to ensure the referendum succeeds.

The event will happen Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The B.C. Opposition Leader will also discuss pipelines and taxes.

Tickets are $35 plus fees and taxes for Chamber Members and $45 for non-members and can be purchased by clicking here or by visiting Energetictickets.ca.

