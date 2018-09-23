Chetwynd Fire Department respond to collision and trailer fire

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Saturday responding to a fire and collision.

The Chetwynd Volunteer Fire Department responded to a semi-truck striking a B.C. Hydro pole on the South Access Road near Tim Horton’s at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 22.

The power line was snagged on the truck and was dragged for about 30 meters alongside the road. The fire department kept the scene safe from motorists and pedestrians. BC Hydro attended promptly to repair the downed wires. RCMP are investigating and interviewing the driver.

Later that evening at about 7:30 pm, a fifth wheel parked near the former China Wok restaurant was destroyed by fire as the tenant of the trailer was changing propane bottles.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fully engulfed trailer fire. There were no injuries, and the fire was contained to its site.

