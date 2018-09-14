Chetwynd will have first mayoral race since 2011 in upcoming municipal election

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd will see its first mayoral race since 2011 after one of the two candidates filed their nomination at the eleventh hour on Friday.

Councillor Alec Brownlee and mayor Merlin Nichols will look to swap places, as Nichols has submitted his nomination for a seat on Council, while Brownlee is looking to become mayor. In addition to Brownlee, Allen Courtoreille filed nomination papers in the District’s mayoral race late Friday morning.

This will be the first mayoral race in Chetwynd in seven years, when Merlin Nichols beat Bob Shirley by nearly 200 votes. Nichols won by acclamation in 2014.

Incumbent councillors Clay Bassendowski, Laura Weisgerber, Rochelle Galbraith, and Mel Deck are joined by Nichols in the race for District Council. There are also two newcomers in the race: Jocelyn Disher and Janet Wark will each be looking to get elected to one of the six seats up for grabs.

This year’s municipal election is taking place on October 20th, with advance voting days on the 10th and 17th.

Related Stories