City and Community Development Institute launch Leaders Lab in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – UNBC’s Community Development Institute and the City of Fort St. John announced today the launch of a new initiative at The Forge in Fort St. John.

The CDI has launched the Leaders Lab, which will be lead by facilitator Carolynn Oliver.

The CDI said that Oliver’s main focus will be to strengthen community leadership through the delivery of programs, workshops, and a speaker series to actively encourage public, non-profit, and private sector organizations to work together to respond to emerging opportunities and issues.

“I have a passion for learning and encouraging others to learn new things, so this role is a perfect opportunity for me to do something I love,” said Oliver.

The Leaders Lab will develop and deliver a new model of strategic community engagement, leading to better and more creative decision-making, broader and more inclusive thinking, and more resilient private, non-profit and public sectors.

“Since its inception in 2004, the CDI has worked with leaders from all sectors across northern BC. We are very pleased that this expertise will be housed at the Leaders Lab and that we will be able to continue to expand our impact through the programming that Carolynn will put into place,” said Marleen Morris, Co-Director of the Community Development Institute.

The Leaders Lab launch has also provided the occasion to announce the first speaker for the Leaders Lab Speakers Series. Drew Dudley will speak on Every Day Leadership on October 4th. Other Speakers Series Events will feature experts from British Columbia and beyond discussing topics of interest to the community, and will be announced this Fall.

“The Leaders Lab will fulfill an important role in developing community leadership capacity. I am looking forward to what will be coming out of the Leaders Lab,” said Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman.

