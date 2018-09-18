City auctioning off impounded vehicles next week

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will be auctioning off vehicles that have been impounded in the last year next week.

The City’s Bylaw Enforcement Department is holding its annual impounded vehicle auction at lunchtime next Tuesday at an impound lot on the city’s southwest side. A total of seven vehicles are currently up for public auction, including cars, vans, SUV’s, trucks, and even a motocross bike.

Bylaw Enforcement Officer Bonnie Isenberg said that the City has taken possession of the impounded vehicles after they were towed for various bylaw infractions and whose owners never claimed them.

While the City has taken possession and ensured that there are no liens against the vehicles, it doesn’t have information on the vehicle’s histories, nor does it usually have a set of ignition keys, so successful bidders will have to arrange for transportation their new vehicle. The City also says that no refunds will be provided on any of the vehicles up for auction, which are to be sold as-is.

Would-be buyers can show up at the impound yard at 9312 111th St. in Fort St. John to register and grab a bidder card at 12:00 p.m. and take a few moments to view the vehicles before bidding starts at 12:30 p.m.

Bidders need to bring photo I.D., and any successful bidders will need to make their payments via cash, debit or credit card at City Hall immediately after the auction.

The list of impounded vehicles on the auction block can be found below.

2012 Red Hyundai Accent Hatchback

2000 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse 2 Door Coupe

2006 Yellow Ford Focus Hatchback

2001 Black Kia Sport 4 Door Station wagon style

2008 Tan Dodge Caravan

2006 Silver Dodge Ran 1500 Crew Cab

2010 Blue and White Yamaha TT-R 110 Dirt Bike

For more information, contact Bonnie Isenberg at the Bylaw Enforcement Department at 250-787-8150.

