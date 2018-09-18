City seeking resident feedback on facility fees and charges

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is asking for feedback from residents on updating the bylaw that designates the price of fees and charges collected for the use of City facilities, including the Pomeroy Sport Centre, North Peace Leisure Pool, and Surerus and Kin Park sports fields.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey explained that the City typically updates the Community Services Fees and Charges bylaw every five years, with the current bylaw having been adopted on March 10, 2014.

He said that the current schedule of fees and charges for activities such as ice and meeting room rentals will expire at the end of next August, and the City wants to get residents’ thoughts on the current fee schedule, and any ideas from residents on what to include in the next bylaw update.

Harvey explained that the City uses a benefit-based approach to its fee schedule, with programs that have a larger benefit to the community as a whole getting a larger subsidy.

“Potentially, a private birthday party or a private company function would pay more for that service because it doesn’t benefit a wide population.”

The City has included a survey on its Let’s Talk public engagement website, along with the fee schedules from Dawson Creek and Grande Prairie so that residents can compare charges with neighbouring municipalities.

Harvey said that the public engagement on the fees and charges will be wrapping up this fall, with staff taking that feedback into account when presenting the bylaw update to Council next spring.

The public engagement campaign can be found here: https://letstalk.fortstjohn.ca/engage/community-services-fees-charges/

