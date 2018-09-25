City taking action against five properties with illegal suites on 109A Street

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A motion was carried at Monday’s Council meeting authorizing City staff to file Bylaw Contravention Notices on five properties on 109A Street in the Sunset Ridge neighbourhood of Fort St. John.

The notices have been put onto the titles of the properties, which are all located in the same block of 109A Street between 105th and 108th Avenues, under Section 57 of the Community Charter.

The notices were issued to the following five properties:

10611 109A Street; PID Number 029-142-270

10612 109A Street; PID Number 029-142-423

10615 109A Street; PID Number 029-142-288

10703 109A Street; PID Number 029-142-296

10708 109A Street; PID Number 029-142-393.

A building permit was issued for one of the five single-family detached homes in November 2013, while the other four were all approved on November 19, 2014.

Final inspections of the five homes were conducted between May 22, 2014, and November 16, 2015, with occupancy being granted to each home on the same day as their inspections.

In her report, Planner Charlene Jackson said that complaints were filed with the City on April 26th, April 30th, May 4th and May 8th of this year against the five properties.

Jackson said that in each case, the City requested to schedule a secondary suite inspection via a registered letter sent on June 19th, with a deadline to contact the City to schedule an inspection of July 22nd.

On July 27th, a second notice was sent informing the Owner that, under Section 57 of the Community Charter, the Building Inspectors were recommending that a notice be registered on the title.

Jackson added in her report that to date, no applications have been received nor have the owners contacted the City with regard to the bylaw contraventions.

This is the second instance of the City issuing notices on property titles for secondary suite bylaw contraventions.

In July, notices were issued against six properties in three duplexes located on 77th Street, 101st Avenue, and 104A Avenue.

The City’s Planning Manager Renee Jamurat said then that the Bylaw Contravention Notice on the properties’ titles mean that the current and future owners of the properties will be made aware of the issues.

She said that though titles have been issued for the properties, the City won’t be taking the approach of getting property owners to have the illegal suites removed.

