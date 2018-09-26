Contract awarded to upgrade sewer under CN Rail tracks near NLC

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded the contract for upgrades to the sewer system near Northern Lights College, after the project’s tender was released in late August.

The work, which involves installing 200 metres of 1.5-metre diameter storm main under the CN Rail tracks at the north end of 100th St. is part of the City’s plans to widen the road next summer.

The City had originally planned to continue widening the road this summer, but during 2018 Capital Budget discussions, the City postponed that work until 2019 so that the storm drain near NLC could be replaced and upgraded.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the sewer upgrades were supposed to have been started earlier this year, but CN Rail and a number of multi-government agencies including Transport Canada all needed to give their approval for the City’s construction plans.

On Monday, Council awarded the contract to Vernon-based LB Chapman Construction Ltd. at a cost of $984,328.07.

The lone other bid for the tender was from Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries Ltd., whose bid totalled $1,224,109.95.

Including the $120,000 price tag for engineering, the total cost of the project is $ 1,057,455.30, which is actually $ 442,544.70 under the City’s $1.5 million budget.

When asked by Council whether the project would be completed before the first snowfall of the year that sticks, the City’s Engineer Manager Jim Stewart said that the bulk of the work will be taking place along the shoulder and ditch running along the east side of 100th St.

Stewart said that the work is able to be completed during the winter months, and that the only road closure will likely be to the right-turn lane from the East Bypass Road onto 100th.

