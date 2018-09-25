Council appoints Board of Directors for 2020 B.C. Winter Games Society

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council appointed 14 members to the Board of Directors of the 2020 BC Winter Games Society at Monday’s Council meeting.

Darren Snider was named the Board’s president along with Dee-Ann Stickel, who was appointed as vice president.

Fort St. John was announced as the host of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, which will be taking place from February 20th – 23rd that year, during an event at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in March 2017. The last time the city hosted the event was in 1984.

“Our community is set to build on the legacy of many other higher level sporting events and continue to demonstrate our ability to host competitions at this level. We have appointed a diverse group that will lead our volunteers to ensure a successful Games, while leaving a lasting legacy for our community,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman in a release.

The Board will be responsible for leading a team of nearly 2,000 volunteers to plan and host the event, which will bring as many as 1,436 athletes, 361 coaches and 246 officials to the North Peace in roughly 18 months’ time.

It is estimated that the Games will bring roughly $1.6 million into the local economy.

“And, we’re off! With only 18 months to plan and execute the games, we have assembled a passionate and committed group of volunteers who will once again demonstrate to our visitors that the city and region specialize in exceptional,” said Board president Darren Snider.

The 14 members of the Board appointed on Monday are:

President – Darren Snider

Vice President – Dee-Ann Stickel

Administration Director – Tony Zabinsky

Ceremonies & Special Events Director – Margaret May

Food Services Director – Lynette Cordonier

Friends of the Games Director – Kendra Delitche

Logistics Director – Judy Neumeier

Marketing Director – Jennifer Moore

Medical Services Director – Neil Evans

Participant & Volunteer Services Director – Stephanie Giesbrecht

Protocol Director – Heather McCracken

Venue Access Director – Curtis Redpath

Sport Director – Angela Telford

Transportation Director – Cindy Dettling

The positions of Accommodations Director and Communications Systems Director have yet to be determined, but the City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that those positions will likely be filled in the near future.

