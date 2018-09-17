Cross-country runners from Bert Bowes and NPSS get top finishes in Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Members of the Cross-Country teams from Bert Bowes Middle School and North Peace Secondary participated in the annual Dawson Creek Sneak cross-country race on Saturday.

The seven members of the Bulldogs team had some strong finishes in the 4.3 km race. Kane Schreiner and Elenor Copes won the Junior Boys and Girls divisions respectively. Nora Redford placed 3rd, Makenna Armstrong placed 5th, and Madeline Perett placed 10th. On the boys’ side, Mason Maddigan placed third and Owen Lang placed 6th.

Coach Jen Harrison she that she was very impressed with all of the hard work, and can’t wait for the season ahead. The Bulldogs will host a cross-country meet at Surerus Field on October 13th.

Meanwhile, six members of the NPSS team also managed big finishes at the meet.

In the Senior Girls 4km race, the NPSS ladies took the first five spots, with Kenzie Chilcott finishing first, Leigh Hedges taking second, Claire Turner ending up in third, Celine Quigley taking fourth, and Jordynn McPherson rounding out the Top 5.

Quinlan Snider was the sole entrant in the Senior Boys 6km race, finishing in 4th place.

“Great turnout for our first meet, a special shout-out to rookie Quinlan Snider who had a great first race,” said Coach Rebecca Pimm.

Related Stories