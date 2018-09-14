Dale Bumstead to be challenged for mayor of Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – At the last minute before the nominations closed on Friday, Trenten Laarz put his name in for the position of mayor and will now take on the incumbent Dale Bumstead for the position.

Bumstead has been mayor since 2013. According to nomination papers, Laarz is a local manager at Jocks Restoration in Dawson Creek.

There are six seats open for the rest of Dawson Creek City Council.

Incumbents Charlie Parslow, Shaely Wilbur, Cheryl Shuman, and Paul Gevatkoff are officially running for re-election. New candidates include former mayor and former MLA for Peace River South Blair Lekstrom. Lekstrom previously served two terms as mayor of Dawson Creek prior serving as the South Peace MLA from 2001 to 2013.

Jerimy Earl, former Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce President and current Marketing Manager at Lakeview Credit Union has also put his name forward along with Johanna Martens, the owner of Myanna Consulting and Amy Kaempf who is a manager at the local Safeway and David Griffith who manages Richardson Pioneer.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018, with the first advanced voting opportunity happening on October 10.

Advertisement

Related Stories