Dawson Creek RCMP investigating home invasion

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are investigating after reports of a home invasion on Tuesday.

On September 25, 2018, the RCMP received a report of a home invasion near the 231 road and the 212 road. It is alleged that three or four unknown people entered a residence, pointed a firearm at the homeowner and began to tie her up with a television cable.

The suspects stole money and a firearm from the residence.

Police Service Dog ‘Dirks’ and his handler attended the residence however the dog track was negative.

There are no witnesses or video surveillance about this incident, and the description of the suspects is limited.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Related Stories