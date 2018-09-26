Dawson Creek RCMP investigating possible shooting

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are investigating a possible shooting.
The RCMP responded to a call on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, that a male had received a gunshot wound.
The victim went to the Dawson Creek Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his neck. The RCMP believe the male was shot using a .22 calibre firearm. The male claims he had been walking down the road near 8th street and 96th avenue when he heard a loud bang and started to bleed.
The RCMP believe the wound was made at a close range. The male was treated and released from the Dawson Creek Hospital.
The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting any persons that may have any information on this incident to call their office at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).