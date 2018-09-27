Dawson Creek RCMP investigating shooting

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

The RCMP responded to a call on Tuesday, September 25, that a man had received a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at the Dawson Creek Hospital for a gunshot wound to his neck. The RCMP believe the man was shot using a .22 calibre firearm.

The man claims he had been walking down the road near 8th Street and 96th Avenue when he heard a loud bang and started to bleed.

The RCMP believe the wound was made at close range. The victim has since been released from hospital. The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting any persons that may have any information on this incident to call their office at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

