Dawson Creek recognized for 6 straight years of carbon-neutrality as Province awards climate action funds

WHISTLER, B.C. – Communities from across the Peace Region were recognized by the provincial government at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Whistler for their climate leadership as the Province dished out over $7 million from the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program.

There were seven communities in Northeast B.C. that received a cumulative total of just over $318,000 in funds through CARIP this year.

Fort St. John received $101,051, while Dawson Creek received $77,301. Other communities and their totals are listed below:

Chetwynd: $31,476

Tumbler Ridge: $26,585

Taylor: $18,863

Pouce Coupe: $3,854

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality: $59,439

“Local governments are taking significant strides to address climate change,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson. “A record number are measuring their emissions this year, and we’re here to support communities that are advancing initiatives and innovations that make life better for people by protecting our environment.”

The government also announced that both Dawson Creek and the Peace River Regional District were two out of 45 local governments in B.C. that achieved carbon-neutrality in 2017.

Since the Province began requiring local governments to tally their carbon footprints in 2012, Dawson Creek has achieved carbon-neutrality every single year, while the PRRD was officially carbon-neutral in 2015 and 2017.

“Local governments in British Columbia are integral partners in meeting our climate action goals, showing tremendous leadership and commitment,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I welcome the communities who have achieved carbon neutrality for the first time this year. Our government is focused on seeing strong, sustainable and clean economic growth that makes life better for people living in B.C.”

Demonstrating a provincewide commitment to addressing climate action at the community level, 187 out of 190 local governments have signed on to the B.C Climate Action Charter.

