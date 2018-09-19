Dawson Creek woman among four caught driving stolen vehicle

Advertisement

GRAND PRAIRIE, A.B. – A woman from Dawson Creek is one of four people who were arrested and charged over the weekend after they were caught driving in a stolen vehicle.

At approximately midnight Sunday, Grande Prairie RCMP officers were patrolling near Rotary House when they initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

As police attempted to arrest two men, two women fled the area on foot. Police quickly caught up with one of the women, while the other was located with the help of Police Dog Services.

Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

37-year-old Dawson Creek resident Shauna Liza Freeman has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, obstructing a police officer, and failing to comply with conditions.

Grande Prairie residents Claude Normand Dufresne, aged 39; Crystal Mary Kiyawsew, aged 37; and Adam Patrick Byrne, aged 34, are each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

Kiyawsew and Byrne are each facing an additional charge of obstruction a police officer, while Byrne alone has been charged with identity fraud.

All four appeared in court in Grande Prairie on September 19th.

Advertisement

Related Stories