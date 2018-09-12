District of Taylor hosting emergency response drill later this month

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will be hosting a mock emergency exercise with first responders and others at the end of the month.

The exercise, which is being conducted to test the response, communications and teamwork capabilities of the Taylor Industrial Mutual Aid Group, or TIMAG, will be held in Taylor on Thursday, September 27th.

Among the TIMAG members that will be participating in the exercise are the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Taylor Fire & Rescue, and the PRRD along with representatives of local industry.

The exercise will feature a live product transfer at Cameron River Logistics, which is also a member of TIMAG.

The District of Taylor says that the exercise will start with the setup at 8:00 a.m. and run from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Residents are advised that a number of emergency vehicles with active lights and sirens may be visible in the community and that the exercise could result in traffic delays.

Organizers say that traffic control personnel will be present to direct motorists around the exercise area.

Anyone looking for more information about the exercise is asked to call Taylor Fire Chief Ed Albury at 250-789-3392, Enbridge representative Sadie Jones at 250-789-6606, or exercise controller Andy Ackerman at 250-793-7797.

