Eleven candidates running for Peace River North School Board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Eleven candidates are running for the position of trustee with School District 60.

The school district is broken up into five different zones with each zone being represented by one trustee except for zone five which is represented by three. Five candidates are looking to fill the three seats in zone five and they include incumbents Erin Evans, Bill Snow and Darrell Pasichnyk along with Helen Gilbert, Jeff Richert.

In zone one, Madeleine Lehmann will run against Melanie Edwards and David Christie will look to get more votes than David Scott-Moncrieff in zone two. In zone three and four candidates, Nicole Gilliss and incumbent Ida Campbell will be voted in by acclamation.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018, with the first advanced voting opportunity happening on October 10.

