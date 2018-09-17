Finance committee opens 2019 Budget consultations at KPAC in Dawson Creek today

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The provincial finance committee is opening public consultations on the 2019 Budget in Dawson Creek today.

The all-party Select Standing Committee on Finance will be conducting consultations in a series of public hearings with B.C. residents until October 15th.

In addition to the public consultation meetings, members of the public can provide their ideas for the next provincial budget by telephone at a public hearing, by providing a written, audio or video submission, or by filling out an online survey.

The committee will be releasing its report by November 15th.

“This consultation is a great opportunity for British Columbians to share their priorities for Budget 2019,” said MLA Bob D’Eith, committee chair. “In renewing our consultation outreach, we are encouraging more British Columbians to participate, including Indigenous organizations, community-based groups and first-time participants.

Registration for public hearings will open on Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. (Pacific time) via the committee’s website: https://www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/ finance.

Today’s public hearing is taking place at the Kiwanis Performing Arts Centre, located at 10401 10th Street in Dawson Creek, on Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The committee will also hold public hearings in 13 other communities throughout the province:

Prince George (Sept. 18)

Smithers (Sept. 18)

Masset (Sept. 19)

Campbell River (Sept. 20)

Vancouver (Sept. 24)

Cranbrook (Sept. 25)

Trail (Sept. 25)

Nelson (Sept. 26)

Kamloops (Sept. 26)

Kelowna (Sept. 27)

Esquimalt (Oct. 9)

Mission (Oct. 10)

Surrey (Oct. 11)

British Columbians may also request to participate via teleconference opportunities by calling 1 877 428-8337 toll-free in B.C. from 9 a.m. onward on Friday, Sept. 7. Open-mic opportunities will also be available at public hearings.

