Fire truck pull raises over $62,000 for the United Way

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over $62,000 has been raised for the United Way in Fort St. John with this weekends Fire Truck Pull.

The amount was made possible by a $50,000 donation from Progress Energy and the money raised by 10 different teams who participated in the event. The team from Enbridge raised the most money with a team donation of $8,647.90.

Last year’s Fire Truck Pull raised over $35,000.

Funds raised from the event will go to help boost community programs in the Fort St. John area. The United Way in Fort St. John supports 18 different community programs that fall within United Way’s three pillars of all that kids can be, poverty to possibility, and healthy people strong communities.

