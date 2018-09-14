First Annual Zombie Run happening in Fort St. John this Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first annual “Run for your lives” Zombie Run is happening in Fort St. John this Saturday.

After hosting the Zombie Walk in Fort St. John for the past eight years, organizers decided to change things up this year by turning the Walk into a Run.

The event will start with a Zombie Walk at Kin Park beginning at 11:00 a.m., which is also when late registration will take place. On Our Way Home Animal Rescue will also be opening their barbecue at 11:00.

After a warm-up at 11:30, the 5 k Zombie Run begins, with runners needing to be pre-registered. However, zombies are welcome to chase the runners in the infected zone and try to take the flags off their belts.

The event will also feature a Zombie Kids Dash at 1:00 p.m.

Registration for the 5k run is only $35 and is available in person at Supplement King in the Gateway Plaza from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Kin Park.

The Zombie Kid’s Dash is free, but participants will need to sign a waiver.

