Forest Practices Board to conduct random audit of five woodlots near Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting on September 17th, the Forest Practices Board will examine forest planning and practices on five woodlots in the Peace Resource District.

Auditors will examine whether harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture, fire protection and associated planning carried out between Sept. 1, 2016, and Sept. 21, 2018, met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The Peace district was randomly selected for the audit, following which the Board selected woodlots as the focus of the audit.

The woodlots are located within a one- to two-hour drive from Fort St. John, in an area also known for oil and gas development and ranching. Of the five woodlots, two were affected by wildfires in 2016.

The Board said that once the audit is complete, a report will be prepared, and any party that may be adversely affected by the audit findings will have a chance to respond. The board’s final report and recommendations will then be released to the public and government.

