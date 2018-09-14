Former employee challenging Fraser for mayor’s chair in Taylor

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Voters will need to decide who will be the District of Taylor’s next mayor, and the race will be an interesting one.

Incumbent mayor Rob Fraser will be looking to get re-elected to a second term in the upcoming election. Fraser served as a councillor in Taylor from 1994 to 2006 before being elected mayor in 2014 to succeed former mayor Fred Jarvis. Jarvis declined to run for re-election that year, after serving as the District’s mayor for 28 years.

On Friday, Laura Prosko became the lone other candidate to file nomination papers in the mayoral race. Prosko was, until recently, the District’s Director of Community Services.

Incumbent councillors Betty Ponto, Brent Taillefer, and Dave Lueneberg have officially submitted re-election bids. The trio were all acclaimed in 2014 but will need to campaign in this year’s election after two other candidates officially submitted nomination papers.

Sherry Davies and Michelle Turnbull will be looking to get elected to one of the four seats on Taylor Council.

This year’s municipal election is taking place on October 20th, with advance voting days on the 10th and 17th.

