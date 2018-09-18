Fort St. John Burger King hosting fundraiser for employee battling cancer this Wednesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Burger King restaurant in Fort St. John is going to be hosting a fundraiser for one of its own employees facing a battle against cancer.

Burger King owner Trevor Bolin said that 15-year-old Alaya McCormick, who works at the restaurant, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells known as lymphocytes.

Since her recent diagnosis, Alaya has had to travel to Vancouver, where she is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Since she’ll have to miss the first month of school, Alaya’s mom has had to take off at least one month of work to be with her daughter while she undergoes treatment.

Bolin said that to help raise money to cover travel, food, rent, and other expenses for the family during the treatment, the Burger King will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every Whopper sold on Wednesday, September 19th to the McCormick’s.

“She’s a very bright, very, very cheerful girl. She works at Burger King so it kind of hit home twice for us on this one. One of her biggest concerns when she first found out she was sick and had to go to Vancouver was if her job would be waiting for her when she came back. That meant a lot to me, she means a lot to me, and the community means a lot to me,” said Bolin.

A GoFundMe campaign that was set up for the McCormick’s at the beginning of September raised nearly $13,000 from a goal of $5,000.

The fundraiser is taking place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. this Wednesday at the Burger King in Fort St. John, located on Alaska Road South.

For more details, visit the fundraiser’s Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/233756393960620/

