Fort St. John Fire Department responds to fire at Formula Powell trucking

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small structure fire on the West Bypass Road early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the trucking storage yard in the 10200 block of 116 street at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The Fire Department says there is a small structure fire that has spread into rows of stacked material on pallets.

The Fire Department is currently working with staff from the business to move unburnt material to provide better access to the burning material.

Crews are expected to be on scene for some time yet.

A fire at the same facility in 2008 caused the City of Fort St. John and the Fort St. John Fire Department to implement new bylaws for what can be stored within City limits.

Advertisement

After the fire, the new bylaw was put into place so that hazardous chemicals would be stored farther away from residential areas. At the time of the fire, then-Deputy Fire Chief, Curtis Redpath says, the bylaw will also require, the disclosure of the types of materials stored in existing and future facilities.

Related Stories