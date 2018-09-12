Fort St. John gets early snowfall; snowfall warning remains in place for the South Peace

Advertisement

UPDATE – As of 6:20 a.m. the snowfall warning in the B.C. South Peace has ended.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special weather statement has ended for Fort Nelson and the North Peace, but the snowfall warning remains in place for the South Peace.

Fort St. John and Fort Nelson have each received 7 cm of snow since the storm started. Snow is expected to continue until noon Wednesday with the South Peace receiving at least another 2 cm. Fort St. John should only see scattered flurries.

A cold front from the Northwest Territories Tuesday bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to northeastern B.C. The cold front brought rain, which changed to snow Tuesday afternoon. The front should move out of the area on Wednesday and temperatures should return closer to normal by next week.

Related Stories