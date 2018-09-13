Fort St. John hosting 2019 Coy Cup

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hockey announced today that the Fort St. John Flyers have been chosen to host the 2019 Senior Male AA Championship, also known as the Coy Cup, next Spring.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 26th-30th, 2019 at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

The Flyers previously bid to host the Coy Cup in 2017, but ended up losing to host Whitehorse that year.

Flyers president Paul van Nostrand said that the timing of the tournament fits even better than two years ago, as the Flyers will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary next year.

Last year, the Dawson Creek Sr. Canucks defeated the Kelowna Sparta in the championship game of the Coy Cup tournament, which was held in Williams Lake.

The Flyers lost against the Sr. Canucks in a three-game playdown series for the right to appear at the tournament.

The Flyers most recently won the Coy Cup in 2016, when the tournament was held in Terrace.

“The Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club wishes to thank the BC Hockey Board of Directors for selecting our organization to host the 2019 Coy Cup Senior AA Championship,” said van Nostrand. “The entire Flyers organization, including our executive, sponsors, volunteers and fans are extremely excited to host this prestigious event. The City of Fort St. John has a long history of capably hosting major sporting events, including the 1994 Coy Cup and most recently the World U17 Hockey Challenge. The Flyers will do our very best to uphold that reputation, as we welcome Senior AA teams from across the province to the Energetic City”

Van Nostrand said that the team still has a number of things to focus on as it prepares to host its main training camp at the North Peace Arena after the ice is installed at the end of September.

However, he explained that the team will begin preparations, including seeking sponsors and volunteers, later this fall.

The Coy Cup was donated to BC Hockey by Colonel Coy of the fiftieth “Gordon Highlanders” Regiment of Victoria and was first awarded in the 1922 – 1923 season.

