Fort St. John man charged with smuggling cocaine in Halifax facing separate charges from B.C. arrests

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man who was charged with conspiracy to import cocaine in Halifax back in June will be appearing in court early next month on a number of separate charges stemming from arrests that occurred shortly after he was released on bail.

46-year-old Darcy Peter Bailey was arrested on June 9th along with two other men after Canada Border Services Agency divers discovered roughly 150 kilograms of cocaine had been strapped to the bottom of the Arica, a container ship registered in Liberia. The three men were allegedly in possession of diving equipment when they were arrested near the Port of Halifax, and were charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into Canada.

In mid-July, Bailey was released on $10,000 bail along with 34-year-old Matthew Ryan Lambert of Richmond, B.C., whose bail was set at $50,000.

The Halifax Chronicle-Herald is reporting that after they were released from custody on July 18th, the pair were re-arrested that evening and charged with breaching their conditions by having indirect contact through Lambert’s wife.

After they were freed again the next day, the pair flew back to B.C. where they were subsequently arrested on new charges.

Bailey was arrested in Baldonnel on July 26th and was charged with 16 offences, including five counts of possessing a firearm without a license, eight counts of possessing weapons while prohibited, and one count of altering a firearm serial number.

Then on August 2nd, he was arrested yet again, this time in Abbotsford. He faces charges of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle in connection with that arrest.

Bailey is set to appear at the Fort St. John law courts on Monday, October 1st, at 9:30 a.m.

A fourth man, 29-year-old Nelson Ricardo Alvarado-Calles of Richmond Hill, Ontario was arrested in August and then transported to Halifax, where he was charged in connection with the cocaine seizure.

With files from the Halifax Chronicle-Herald: http://www.thechronicleherald.ca/news/local/fourth-man-charged-in-coke-seizure-from-ship-241845/

