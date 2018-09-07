Fort St. John Mounties recover stolen pickup that was driven off Beatton Park boat launch

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties are advising residents to make sure their vehicles are secured after a pickup that was stolen in Fort St. John late Tuesday night turned up the next morning submerged in Charlie Lake.

Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP said that just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report that a Ford F-350 had been stolen sometime overnight from the area of 101st Ave. and 92nd St.

Later that morning the stolen Ford was located fully submerged in Charlie Lake, after being driven nose first into the lake from the boat launch at Beatton Provincial Park.

The RCMP confirmed that there were no occupants inside the truck when it was located. A witness observed the truck being driven into the Park at around 10:30 on Tuesday night.

Cst. Neustaeter said that the RCMP wish to take this opportunity to remind vehicle owners to:

remove all keys;

remove any valuables such as cell phones, money, ID’s and wallets; and

lock their vehicles any time they leave them unattended, especially overnight.

Cst. Neustater said that there has been a rash of thefts of Ford F-350’s over the summer, but thieves are also looking for easy targets that are left unlocked or have visible valuables which are an inviting temptation.

“Thieves are looking for the easiest targets they can find and seeing valuables make them think the possible pay off is worth the risk,” said Cst Neustater.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).

