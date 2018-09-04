Fort St. John RCMP hosting Jail ‘n’ Bail on Wednesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP will be hosting its annual Jail ‘n’ Bail in the Energetic City on Wednesday.

Three members of the Fort St. John RCMP – Rebecca Bojczuk, Joelle Jensen, and Spencer Owen – will be riding over 700 kilometres from Prince George to Prince Rupert in this year’s Cops for Cancer – Tour de North later this month.

To help the three officers raise money, the RCMP hosting the Jail & Bail from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., along with a burger barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Members of the public will be able to nominate their friends, family members and coworkers to be “arrested” by an RCMP member. The “Person of Interest” can either give their “bail” money to the member or be escorted to the “jail” located in the Canadian Tire parking lot. Once in Jail, the detainee will have to raise their bail money before they can be released. All bail money will be donated to the Cops for Cancer donation drive.

Constable Chad Neustaeter said that since May, the three officers have ridden over 2,300 kilometres to train for this year’s tour. Last year’s Jail ‘n’ Bail in Fort St. John raised $21,355.

“This is the 17th year for Cops for Cancer Tour de North,” said Cpl. Owen. “In 2017, with support from our communities we raised $353,000. This year our goal is to raise $400K!! We are having an impact against pediatric cancer! 80% of our funds raised go to pediatric cancer research and 20% to Camp Goodtimes. Over 3.2 million dollars has been raised, and over 530,000 kms ridden by Tour de North Riders in the past 16 years.”

The Jail ‘n’ Bail is taking place tomorrow at the Canadian Tire parking lot on 93rd Ave.

